Calling All Moms + Sisters + Aunts + Daughters + Besties

Roseville, CA- Plans are underway for the annual Placer Women’s Retreat on May 19, 2019, from 8:30 am – 2 pm @the Grounds in Roseville. This one-day event features breakfast and lunch, lifestyle and health workshops, and tips and life hacks from keynote speaker Shari Fitzpatrick, who will share her experience as an entrepreneur, business owner and most recently, an author.

“The Placer Women’s Retreat is our ‘gift back’ for the many hats we wear as women. It’s the perfect way to treat ourselves, along with the favorite women in our lives,” said event organizer Carol Garcia. “This year, our new venue @the Grounds will allow us to grow the event while offering more resources and booth space for vendors and boutiques.”

“Tickets are just $25 so we expect to reach capacity. We’re offering limited VIP tables too, so gather your friends and join us!” Carol Garcia, event organizer

About Placer Women’s Retreat

This one-day event provides women a chance to focus on themselves and friends through workshops focused on health, wellness and life balance. This year’s event has been made possible through funding to the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation from Kaiser Permanente and Adventist Health. To learn more about the Placer Women’s Retreat, visit placerwomensretreat.org/

About Placer Breast Cancer Foundation

PBCF is a non-profit, volunteer-based group dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research, education and outreach throughout the local five county region. The Foundation locally raised $1.5 million to endow a Breast Cancer Chair at the U.C. Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center and continues the fight today through research and education.