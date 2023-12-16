Long-time Lake of the Pines resident

Rocklin, Calif. – The Board of Trustees of the Sierra Joint Community College District announce the appointment of Dr. Rachel Rosenthal as the Area 6 Trustee representing the west border of the District shared by Nevada and Placer counties.

Dr. Rosenthal was appointed to serve as a Board of Trustees member until the next regularly scheduled election for governing board members in November 2024.

“We are grateful for the many qualified candidates who came forward to serve Area 6,” said Paul Bancroft, Sierra College Board President. “Dr. Rosenthal’s experience in higher education, and at Sierra College, along with her deep commitment to the community make her an amazing fit for this opportunity and it is with great pleasure we welcome her back to Sierra College, this time as a member of the Board of Trustees.”

Background

Rachel Rosenthal sworn in as member of the Sierra College Board of Trustees by Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President

Dr. Rosenthal is a long-time resident of Lake of the Pines in southern Nevada County. She is a retired community college educator, and her twenty-five-year career includes service as Vice President of Instruction at Sierra College and President at Folsom Lake College.

“I’m grateful to the Board of Trustees for this opportunity to serve and hopefully continue representing Area 6 with the same passion that drove (former trustee) Nancy Palmer for so many years,” said Dr. Rosenthal. “Both Sierra College and Nevada County are special places for me, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to come back and contribute to this community in such a meaningful way.”

Dr. Rosenthal holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a Master of Science in Applied Mathematics, both from the University of California, Davis, a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from California State University, Sacramento, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. Prior to entering the community college system, she worked as an oil field engineer in Texas and Oklahoma.

Dr. Rosenthal was selected by the current members of the Sierra College Board of Trustees at the November 7, 2023, Board meeting in Rocklin on the Sierra College campus following an open application process. She was sworn in at the Board of Trustees meeting on December 12, 2023.