Shop Like a King” part of Sacramento Kings’ 22nd Annual Season of Doing Good

Sacramento, Calif. – Mather Veterans Village, owned and operated by Nation’s Finest, extends its sincere appreciation to the Sacramento Kings and Raley’s for their generous contributions to its residents during the “Shop Like a King” event on December 17.

As part of the Sacramento Kings’ 22nd Annual Season of Doing Good, presented by Raley’s, the event brought joy and holiday spirit to Veterans and their families living at Mather Veterans Village. The Sacramento Kings, in collaboration with Raley’s, delivered 180 frozen turkeys, bags of groceries, Raley’s gift cards, and co-branded swag to the deserving Veterans and their families.

Giving back during holidays

“We are truly honored to have been chosen among other organizations in the community to benefit from this generous initiative,” says Georgina Morales, Site Director, Nation’s Finest-Mather. “It’s wonderful way to give back and commemorate the holiday season.”

Mather Veterans Village, a permanent supportive housing community in the greater Sacramento area, provides vital care and resources to Veterans and their families with a focus on housing, health, and employment. The collaboration with the Sacramento Kings and Raley’s exemplifies the power of community partnerships in creating positive change and uplifting the lives of those who have served our nation.

“The kindness shown by the Sacramento Kings and Raley’s is creating a brighter holiday season for so many,” says Kerry Navarrette, Program Support Specialist, Nation’s Finest-Mather. “The groceries and gift card money will go a long way in supporting the needs of our Veterans, especially those who struggle this time of year.”

The Sacramento Kings and Raley’s have consistently demonstrated their commitment to giving back to the community through the Season of Doing Good initiative. Nation’s Finest is proud to be a part of this meaningful collaboration, and the impact of this event will resonate with the residents at Mather Veterans Village for a long time.

Nation’s Finest

At Nation’s Finest, our mission is to support America’s military Veterans and their families with a comprehensive approach to housing, health, and employment that helps them achieve self-sufficiency and reach their full potential. With more than 30 locations in 15 mostly rural communities in California, Arizona, and Nevada, we provide critical services and support to more than 7,000 Veterans and their families annually. Additionally, we operate a fleet of Mobile Service Units dedicated to reaching Veterans in rural areas with limited access to care, ensuring that critical services and support are delivered directly to those in need.

To learn more about Nation’s Finest, visit www.NationsFinest.org or call 1-833-468-9676 (1-833-GOT-YOR6).