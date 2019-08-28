Calls for Service up 200%

Rocklin, CA- According to Rocklin Police reports, the total incidents being reported has skyrocketed over the past couple weeks with calls for service more than doubling over previous weeks.

We’ve contacted the Rocklin PD and are awaiting a response to learn if any changes in reporting methodology or causes are generating the dramatic spike. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Here’s the latest report for the period covering August 19- August 25, 2019.

Total Incidents: 2068

Officer Initiated Activity:756

Calls for Service: 1312

Arrests – Misdemeanor:20

Arrests – Felony:6

Cases Written:77

Traffic Stops:167

Citations:69

DUI Arrests:1

Accidents:5

Accident – Criminal:0

Incident Summary Digest

08/18/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle and 530 PC ID Theft

5800 Block Inyo Ct.

Sometime between 9:30 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole personal items including credit cards belonging to the victim. The credit cards were later used fraudulently.

08/16/2019 – 08/18/2019

Crime: 664/459 PC Attempted Burglary

6900 Block Destiny Dr

Sometime between 4:00 pm and 6:00 am, an unknown suspect attempted to break into a closed business but they were unsuccessful.

08/19/2019

Crime: 459 PC Burglary – Vehicle

3800 Block Atherton Rd.

Sometime between 4:55 am and 9:15 am, an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s locked vehicle and stole property.

08/01/2019 – 08/20/2019

Crime: 530 PC ID Theft

3500 Block Mountain View Dr.

An unknown suspect obtained the victim’s personal information in order to obtain a credit card.

08/14/2019 – 08/15/2019

Crime: 487(A) Grand Theft

5700 Block Shannon Bay Dr.

Sometime between 11:00 am and 7:00 am, an unknown suspect stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle..

08/19/2019

Crime: 476 PC – Forgery

2200 Block Sunset Bl

At about 8:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered a business and passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

08/19/2019

Crime: 476 PC Forgery/Pass Fictitious Bill

4800 Block Granite Dr.

At about 1:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered a business and passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

08/19/2019

Crime: 476 PC Forgery/Pass Fictitious Bill

2200 Block Sunset Bl.

At about 6:21 pm, an unknown suspect entered a business and passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

08/20/2019

Crime: 459.5 PC Shoplifting

4200 Block Dominguez Rd.

At about 8:15 am, an unknown suspect entered the business on several occasions and stole items valued at over $2000.

08/20/2019

Crime: 476 PC Forgery/Fictitious Bill

6800 Block Five Star Bl

At about 2:40 pm, an unknown suspect entered a business and passed a counterfeit $100 bill.

8/20/2019

Crime: 475 PC Forgery/Fictitious Bill

4800 block of Granite Dr.

At about 1:00 pm, an unknown suspect entered a business and attempted to pass two counterfeit $100 bills. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

08/20/2019

Crime: 14601.2(A) VC Drive while License suspended for DUI and 23247(e) VC Ignition Interlock Device Required

Lincoln Ave./Onyx Dr.

At about 4:04 pm, Rocklin Police contacted a driver that had a suspended license for DUI and was required to have an ignition interlock device. The driver did not have the required device and was issued a citation and released at the scene.

08/19/2019 – 08/25/2019

Crime: 273.5(A) PC Domestic Violence

Rocklin Police responded to a report of domestic violence. The suspect was located, arrested and booked at the South Placer Jail.

08/23/2019 – 08/24/2019

Crime: 459 Burglary – Vehicle

6600 Lonetree Blvd

Between 8:30 pm and 12:19 am, an unknown suspect broke into several vehicles and stole property.

08/23/2019 – 08/24/2019

Crime: 459 Burglary – Residential

4300 block of Midas Ave

Sometime between 12:00 am and 1:34 pm, an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s residence. and stole property.

08/19/2019 – 08/25/2019

Crime: 273.5 PC Domestic Violence

Rocklin Police responded to a report of domestic violence. the report of a disturbance. Officers identified, arrested and booked the suspect into the Placer County Jail.

08/19/2019 – 08/25/2019

Crime: 243 (e)(1) PC Domestic Battery

Rocklin Police responded to a report of a domestic violence. Officers identified, arrested and booked the suspect into the Placer County Jail