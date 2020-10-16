Council unanimous in Aly Zimmermann appointment

Rocklin, CA – The Rocklin City Council unanimously appointed Aly Zimmermann as Rocklin’s permanent city manager at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.

Zimmermann has served as the assistant city manager for the City of Vista since 2012, where she managed multiple contracts and departments for the city with a population of over 100,000. Zimmermann’s responsibilities include oversight of Vista’s $150 million operating budget, administration of Vista’s law enforcement contract with the San Diego County Sheriff, and acting as the organization’s chief labor negotiator.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected to serve as the next city manager,” Zimmermann said. “I look forward to partnering with the council, staff, the community, and our regional partners to achieve the city’s priorities. The opportunities in Rocklin are limitless, and it’s exciting to be a part of the city’s future.”

It is anticipated that Zimmermann will assume her new role with Rocklin on Monday, November 16.

Career in public administration

Zimmermann’s public administration career has spanned 23 years, with nearly 18 years of progressively responsible experience at the City of Vista. She also worked early in her career at the State of California Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, and with the League of California Cities as a policy analyst. She has a master’s degree in public administration from San Diego State University and bachelor’s degree in international relations from UC Davis.

The Rocklin City Council chose Zimmermann after an executive recruitment that garnered applications from numerous qualified candidates from across the state. The position was vacated by the previous city manager’s retirement in September.

“Ms. Zimmermann’s experience across a broad spectrum of public administration responsibilities, along with her creative approach to new economic development opportunities, make her an ideal candidate to build on Rocklin’s success well into the future. We welcome Aly to Team Rocklin!” Mayor Greg Janda said.

