November 15 deadline

LOOMIS, CA -The deadline for students, teachers and community leaders to apply for Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin awards is November 15. Information and applications can be found on the Soroptimist Loomis website.

The Soroptimist International Live Your Dream Award distributes more than $2.6 million in education grants each year to nearly 1,700 women worldwide. Women in the Loomis Basin who are attending trade school, community college or other higher education, and are the primary financial support for their families, are encouraged to apply.

The Loomis club awards up to $1000 to a local female student to offset the cost of books, childcare, tuition and transportation required to continue their education.

Loomis Soroptimist Community Service Award

The Loomis Soroptimist Community Service Award recognizes a girl who demonstrates leadership as a community volunteer. Applicants may be awarded up to $1000, and must attend Del Oro High School and live in the Loomis Basin. The award can be used for trade school, community college or other higher education expenses. The Loomis Soroptimist club encourages volunteers in any grade who make a difference, especially for women and girls, to apply.

Teacher Grants

Teacher Grants applications are being accepted from elementary school teachers in the Loomis Union School District to support educational projects that benefit students over time. These Loomis Soroptimist grants of $100 – $250 fund special projects that enrich students’ education such as books, music and technology.

Soroptimist Ruby Award

The Soroptimist Ruby Award honors women who are role models in making a difference in the lives of women or girls, through their professional or personal efforts. Community members are encouraged to nominate someone who is making a significant impact.

Questions may be directed to Cyndie Whitefoot, SI Loomis Award Committee Co-Chair, at cyndiefoot(at)aol.com. Completed applications should be mailed to SI Loomis Awards, PO Box 1141, Loomis CA 95650 and postmarked by November 15, 2020.