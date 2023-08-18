Rocklin, Calif. -A project to replace nearly a half-mile of water main under Midas Avenue in Rocklin was set in motion Thursday by the Placer County Water Agency Board of Directors. The project is part of the agency’s comprehensive Renewal and Replacement Program, an $80 million effort over five years to replace aging infrastructure and modernize equipment.

The Rocklin Main Replacement Phase 2 project involves replacing 1,550 feet of 16-inch water main and 800 feet of 12-inch main, as well as 42 water service connections and pavement restoration. The existing pipe is roughly 60 years old, and recent failures in the pipe have caused property damage.

To begin this phase of the project, PCWA’s board of directors approved a $1 million budget augmentation. It also awarded a $2.7 million construction contract to complete the work.

“We expect the lifetime of this replacement to be 80 years.” PCWA Spokesperson

Impacted area

The work area covers a section of Midas Avenue between Argonaut Avenue and Clover Valley Road in Rocklin. Construction is expected to begin this September and finish in March 2024.

“This major water main replacement project is an important part of our larger Renewal and Replacement Program, and we are pleased to see it getting underway,” said PCWA General Manager Andy Fecko. “Water agency staff worked closely with the City of Rocklin on repaving, traffic control, and other important elements of the project; we combined this work under a single contract to minimize additional impacts to the community.”

