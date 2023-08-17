Home News Auburn Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival 2023 in Auburn, Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival 2023 in Auburn, Placer County’s most colorful event

Staff
-
Dead Fest Auburn

Free All Day Grateful Dead Tribute Festival

Auburn, Calif.- Deadheads have a well-deserved reputation of throwing the world’s greatest parties and every year in Auburn is no exception. Placer County is home to an ever-growing legion of Deadheads. The Grateful Dead musical legacy is ubiquitous and continues to expand many decades after their inception.

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 16, 2023 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering. Limited camping passes available!

Fans watch stage at Ain't Necessarily Dead Fest

Shakedown Street! / Kids Zone! / Food Court! / Craft Beer Garden

Ain’t Dead Fest Lineup

  • Stu Allen & Mars Hotel
  • Ghosts of Electricity
  • Roger & Stu
  • Jerry Acoustic Band
  • Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe
  • Blue Egyptian Talking Dead
  • Band Beyond Description
  • One Lost Tree
  • Pete Grant
  • Chris Heckmann

Sept 16, 2023 – Regional Park in Auburn
(12:00 – 10 PM)

Includes a craft beer garden, GIANT kid zone, food court, crafts and vendors.

Grab your festival blanket, sunscreen as you prepare to dance into the night at one of Placer County’s most colorful events. Don’t forget to hydrate 🙂

Camping

Roseville Today: locally owned & community supported.
NO affiliation with print or BIG media.
Online Since 2003

▶ Related

© Rocklin & Roseville Today | 4010 Foothills Blvd. 103- #28 | Roseville, CA 95747