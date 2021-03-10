Musical adventures to follow long awaited return
Rocklin, CA- Rocklin’s Quarry Park looks forward to the returns of summer concerts in 2021. This summer will see the return of one of the biggest one-hit wonders of the 80’s pop scene with A Flock of Seagulls on June 25 to the colorful, glam rock San Francisco 70’s band, The Tubes and a few surprises in between.
Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.
TICKETS available by clicking on artist link below or by visiting Roseville Today’s calendar.
2021 Quarry Park Concert & Entertainment Schedule
- June 25 – A Flock Of Seagulls w/Men Without Hats
- July 17 – Warrant
- July 30- Parmalee
- Aug 14 – Y&T
- Aug 22 – The Tubes & The Smithereens