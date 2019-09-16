October 17-19 at WJU in Rocklin

ROCKLIN – At a time when unity for the greater good is of paramount importance, thousands of community members will fight world hunger through a partnership between the 10th Annual Placer MobilePack and nonprofit Feed My Starving Children, made possible in part by locally based Moseley Collins Law Firm, which is sponsoring 150,000 meals – the most ever for a local MobilePack.

About 3,500 volunteers are expected to pack more than 700,000 meals in just three days from Oct. 17-19 at the MobilePack, to be held at William Jessup University, 2121 University Avenue in Rocklin. Volunteers as young as 5 years old may participate to assemble scientifically designed food packs that help undernourished children return to health.

“Every day, the world loses so many children to starvation,” said Moseley Collins, a local pastor and attorney who is sponsoring 150,000 meals after sponsoring 100,000 meals for each of the last two years. “It is our responsibility to do all we can to alleviate the suffering. In partnership with Feed My Starving Children, we are giving local residents a chance to make a real difference in the fight against hunger.”

Community members can support this MobilePack by making a donation to cover meal costs or by volunteering to package food at the event. Each meal costs just 22 cents. The total event cost is more than $150,000 and the fundraising goal has not yet been met.

Volunteer registration and donations for the event are now open. Learn more at sacfmscmobilepack.org

Over the last nine years, this annual event has packed a total of more than 4.6 million meals, with volunteers in 2018 packaging a record 606,744 FMSC meals.

“Moseley Collins has been a great partner with our MobilePack,” said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 10th Annual MobilePack. “Our success depends on sponsors who pay for the life-giving meals. Moseley’s decision to sponsor 150,000 meals this year and prompted our all-volunteer group to increase the number of meals we hope to pack to 700,000. Moseley’s commitment to vulnerable children is deeply appreciated and will empower us to help more children in need.”

Additional sponsors of this year’s event include:

45,000 meals: Annie’s SnoBiz and St. Matthew’s Church

22,000 meals: Randy Peters Catering & Event Planning, William Jessup University and Eleven 1 Church

11,000 meals: Wells Fargo, UNFI, Halldin Public Relations, Wildlands, Valley Springs Presbyterian Church, the Mikuni Foundation, Reeve-Knight Construction, and the South Placer Rotary.

5,600 meals: Trudy van Dyk of Tru California Real Estate, Trofholz Technologies and Genesis Global Hardware.

2,800 meals: 5 Star Accounting & Business Solutions, Propp Christensen & Caniglia LLC, Bayer, Recology, JMC Homes, Brandon Brooke of Mass Mutual, and Doug Macfarlane of Baird.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to providing nutritious meals to children worldwide. FMSC meals are hand-packed by volunteers and sent to an incredible network of partner organizations who distribute them to those in need. More than 1.3 million volunteers packed more than 364 million FMSC meals in 2018. More than 90 percent of total donations go directly to feed kids. More at fmsc.org.

About MobilePack events

Volunteers just like you join hands with neighbors across the U.S. to pack and fund lifesaving FMSC MannaPack meals through FMSC MobilePack events. Churches, businesses, community groups and schools host these food packing events and make a real difference in the fight against world hunger.