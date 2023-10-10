Designed for individuals with cognitive, physical or developmental challenges

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville will host a Sensory Sensitive Fall Festival this coming Friday, October 13th at Maidu Community Center. Parent participation is required. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online by available time slots listed below.

Sensory Sensitive Fall Festival is thoughtfully designed for individuals with cognitive, physical or developmental challenges, offering a calm and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.

They will be offering several sessions, starting at noon, which include a mini pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, festive sensory bins, soft play area, Fall/Halloween themed crafts and games.

Sensory Sensitive Fall Festival

October 13, 2023

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Dr.

Roseville, Calif. 95661

Tickets Here 12:00pm

Tickets Here 1:15pm

Tickets Here 2:30pm

Tickets Here 3:45 pm

