Iridescent spring blooms abound

Roseville, Calif.- It’s been a long time coming and that wait is finally over Roseville! Recording breaking snowfall and relentless rains this winter have given way to blue skies and temperatures that are expected to push into the 90’s over the next few days. Reservoirs have also been replenished quicker than expected.

Now is the peak time to get out and explore Roseville Trails and Open Spaces before they shift into their annual shade of golden brown. California Poppies are in full orange bloom alongside a colorful kaleidoscope of purple, crimson, white and yellow flowers. Green grasses are now towering over 6 feet tall in some areas and the creeks continue to flow while attracting an abundance of wildlife.

Springtime in Roseville

City of Roseville Trails Map