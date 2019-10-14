American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament’s local impact

$180,500 total distributions to 41 local causes

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. / Nev. – Local nonprofits in the Tahoe area were presented $100,000 in donations from the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and American Century Championship. The funds were a result of money raised during the 2019 celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe.

Recipients from 38 nonprofits were presented with the donations at the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority’s Oct. 10 board meeting.

“It’s incredibly rewarding for the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority to assist the community in this way,” said Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. “Our partnership between American Century Investments and NBC Sports lends itself to the betterment of the area.”

Grants encompassed four categories awarding increments of $10,000, $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000 based on:

Organizational Sustainability – significant impact on long term growth and stability Organizational Impact – increasing constituents served Community Need – distribution of services or support Scholarships – for individual participation.

Grants ranging from $1,000-$10,000 were distributed to Arts & Culture El Dorado, Assistance League of Sierra Foothills, Barton Foundation, Between Horses and Humans, Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Dorado County, Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, Bread & Broth, Child Advocates of El Dorado County, Clean Tahoe Program, Friday Night Live, George Whittell High School Grad Night Committee, Heavenly Ski Patrol Fund, H.E.R.O. Scholarship Fund, Inc., Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, Juvenile Service Council – El Dorado County, Kelly Ridge, Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe, Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, Lake Tahoe Historical Society, Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars, Live Violence Free, Sierra House Elementary PTA, Suicide Prevention Network, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Tahoe Arts Project, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Tahoe Douglas Senior Center, Inc., Tahoe Home Connection, Tahoe Magic, Tahoe Rim Trail Association, Tahoe Senior Plaza, Tahoe Valley Visual & Performing Arts Booster, Tahoe Youth & Family Services, The Sugar Pine Foundation, Tahoe Fund, Whittell High School Booster Club, Zephyr Cove Elementary School, and Zephyr Cove Ski Club.

To be considered, local organizations were required to meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit guidelines, provide an outline of their mission and describe how the donation would be used and indicate its impact in the community.

The LTVA in partnership with NBC Sports, American Century Investments, Korbel and Edgewood Tahoe previously directed an additional $80,500 through on-site volunteer organizations and other efforts during tournament week. Recipients included the Lake Tahoe Educational Foundation, Lake Tahoe Community College, and Rotary Club of Tahoe-Douglas. In total, tournament partners will provide $180,500 to local nonprofits, agencies and schools as a result from the July tournament.

Since 2009, donations exceeding $1.25 million have been distributed to more than 80 local non-profits to assist 11,500+ individuals. In all, 41 Lake Tahoe area nonprofits received donations from the tournament this past year.

Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated more than $5 million to local and national non-profits. The nation’s longest running celebrity golf tournament captured the media spotlight with crowd favorites Tony Romo, Stephen Curry, Justin Timberlake Charles Barkley, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Larry the Cable Guy, and Hall of Famers and All-Stars representing major sports.

The 31st annual American Century Championship is July 7-12, 2020.