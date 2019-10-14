Billy Casper Golf Named Management Partner

AUBURN, Calif. – Billy Casper Golf (BCG) – the highly respected and innovative manager of over 150 golf courses, country clubs and resorts in 29 states – proudly announces its agreement to manage golf operations for The Ridge Golf Club & Events Center in Auburn, California.

The Ridge Golf Club & Events Center’s ownership group has made the proud decision in selecting BCG as their strategic partner for golf operations, agronomics, sales and marketing. Operations will be locally-managed by a professional golf and agronomic team, while also supported by regional and national teams to provide expert guidance and direction.

“Billy Casper Golf and The Ridge Golf Club & Events Center have created a joint commitment to elevating the golf course programing, events and guest experience,” says Jerry Rogers PGA, Director of Golf. “Given BCG’s advanced industry expertise, I am confident in their ability to help guide us forward.”

Nestled in the golden foothills of Northern California and just a short drive from Sacramento, The Ridge has a truly exciting layout designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., the legendary architect known for creating golf holes that take full advantage of their sites, while preserving the natural beauty of the land.

At The Ridge, you will find oak-studded knolls, rolling grassy hills and bold rock outcroppings that contribute to picturesque views. With an artful sweep of stone and glass, tucked away in a corner of the foothills, the stunning clubhouse sits atop a small ridge that overlooks a sea of towering pine trees, rolling-hills and sparkling ponds. The Ridge has become a favorite destination for elegant weddings and special events.

“By providing pristine conditions, outstanding service and programs for golfers and event planners, The Ridge is a must visit venue in the greater Sacramento region,” says Tom Prince, western regional director of marketing for Billy Casper Golf.

In 2019, Billy Casper Golf is celebrating its 30th anniversary of building and refining the strongest operating platform in golf course management. The Ridge Golf Club & Events Center is now the eighth BCG-managed course in The Golden State.