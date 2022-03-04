Planned water outages and impacted areas

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department is rehabilitating and replacing portions of the city’s water distribution system to improve water reliability. This maintenance and construction work may require a one-day water service outage at homes or businesses. Water customers affected by this work are being notified in advance by door tags, the city newsletter, and social media notices.

The City of Folsom is committed to providing exceptional and reliable services to our water customers. Crews will minimize impacts to water customers as much as possible. For a schedule of planned water outages, visit www.folsom.ca.us/wateroutages.

Affected areas: