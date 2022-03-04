Planned water outages and impacted areas
Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department is rehabilitating and replacing portions of the city’s water distribution system to improve water reliability. This maintenance and construction work may require a one-day water service outage at homes or businesses. Water customers affected by this work are being notified in advance by door tags, the city newsletter, and social media notices.
The City of Folsom is committed to providing exceptional and reliable services to our water customers. Crews will minimize impacts to water customers as much as possible. For a schedule of planned water outages, visit www.folsom.ca.us/wateroutages.
Affected areas:
- Duchow Way, East Bidwell Street (300 Block)
- Talisman Drive, Evelyn Way
- Darrington Drive, Eveland Court, Moreland Court, Metz Court
- Econome Court, Rawlings Court
- Orange Blossom Circle, Fantages Way
- Briggs Ranch Drive, Jumper Court, Fath Court
- Coloma Street
- Toney Court
- Mercy Hospital, Creekside Drive
- Marietta Court, Berry Creek Drive, Deerwood Way, Hillswood Drive, and nearby streets
- Prairie City Road, Willard Drive
- East Bidwell Street (2300 block)
- Natoma Street