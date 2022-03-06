Digital Divides at Home and Around the World

Roseville, Calif.- Ever wonder how the United States which is home to Silicon Valley stacks up overall against the world in terms of internet speed? Or how about comparing competitiveness of states around the country? What does the digital divide look like purely in real numbers.

Surprisingly, the United States doesn’t even crack the top 20 when it comes to mobile Internet speeds with median speeds less than half of the UAE. Mobile access is the present and the future. For fixed broadband, the U.S. fares a bit better, yet still falls behind several countries including China. That’s according to SpeedTest Global Index, which ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

Worldwide Internet Speed Rank

Mobile – Global Median Speeds

United Arab Emirates 134.41 Norway 118.44 Qatar 109.86 South Korea 109.14 Netherlands 107.24 Saudi Arabia 93.00 Bulgaria 87.82 Denmark 87.11 China 85.83 Kuwait 81.33

…21. United States 62.47

Fixed Broadband

Monaco 192.68 Singapore 192.01 Chile 189.36 Thailand 184.03 Hong Kong (SAR) 165.49 Denmark 163.60 Macau (SAR) 156.73 China 155.79 United States 143.76

Inside the United States

The digital divide grows even more when you take a deeper dive just within the United States. For many residents and businesses, these can be make-or-break considerations for those seeking to relocate and remain competitive.

States with Best Internet Speeds

Rhode Island 129.0 Mbps New Jersey 120.4 Mbps Delaware 119.1 Mbps Maryland 118.2 Mbps Washington, DC 117.7 Mbps Virginia 116.7 Mbps Massachusetts 116.4 Mbps Texas 110.7 Mbps California 110.0 Mbps New York 108.8 Mbps

States with the Slowest Internet Speed

Montana 54.4 Mbps West Virginia 55.2 Mbps Idaho 55.4 Mbps Maine 56.3 Mbps Wyoming 60.0 Mbps Alaska 61.5 Mbps Arkansas 64.9 Mbps South Dakota 70.8 Mbps Iowa 71.7 Mbps New Mexico 72.2 Mbps

Test Your Internet Speed

How does your high-speed Internet connection rank to the rest of the world? Online tools can provide a rough estimate of your connection speed.

Try one or try them all!

SpeedTest.net

https://www.speedtest.net/

MegaPath

https://www.speakeasy.net/speedtest/

Project Stream Google

https://projectstream.google.com/speedtest