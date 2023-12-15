Recycling made easy

Roseville, Calif. – Is your cardboard piling up? The City of Roseville provides several convenient cardboard recycling drop-off points around town for residents. Check below for closed and most recently added locations.

A reminder to flatten your boxes and do not include trash. Note: The City of Roseville is no longer recycling Styrofoam at these locations. It may be disposed with your regular weekly trash.

Roseville cardboard recycling locations

Newest Location

200 Corporation Yard Rd

Maidu Park

550 Maidu Drive

Ray Lockridge Park

2601 Eureka Road

Galleria Blvd and Berry Street

Saugstad Park

100 Buljan Drive

Mahany Park adjacent to Bear Dog Park

1565 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Westpark Dr.

4475 Westpark Drive

LOCATION CLOSED: Washington Blvd (across from @Grounds)

