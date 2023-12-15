Recycling made easy
Roseville, Calif. – Is your cardboard piling up? The City of Roseville provides several convenient cardboard recycling drop-off points around town for residents. Check below for closed and most recently added locations.
A reminder to flatten your boxes and do not include trash. Note: The City of Roseville is no longer recycling Styrofoam at these locations. It may be disposed with your regular weekly trash.
Illegal Dumping
If you noticed illegal dumping occurring at these locations, please call (916) 774-5780.
Roseville cardboard recycling locations
Newest Location
200 Corporation Yard Rd
Maidu Park
550 Maidu Drive
Ray Lockridge Park
2601 Eureka Road
Galleria Blvd and Berry Street
Saugstad Park
100 Buljan Drive
Mahany Park adjacent to Bear Dog Park
1565 Pleasant Grove Blvd
Westpark Dr.
4475 Westpark Drive
LOCATION CLOSED: Washington Blvd (across from @Grounds)
related
- The future of garbage and recycling takes shape in Western Placer County
- Roseville & Rocklin Christmas Tree Disposal
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!