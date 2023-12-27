Trees will be chipped and mulched by the City of Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Recycle your Christmas tree at the city’s annual Christmas Tree Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 6 at Rodeo Park, 200 Stafford Street. Trees will be chipped and mulched into a soil amendment.

Please note, Rodeo Park will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists during the event for safety. The Johnny Cash Trail can be accessed from the entrances at Riley and Scott Street, Leidesdorff Street, and East Natoma Street.

Map & Directions

Other ways to recycle your holiday tree

Nonprofits may collect trees on your street. Look for a flyer on your doorstep. Residents can also recycle trees on your regular service day in the Green Bin. Trees must be cut into pieces no larger than two feet in length and four inches in diameter, and the lid must close completely to receive service.

Regardless of how you recycle your tree, all ornaments and hooks, tinsel, lights, nails, and stands must be removed beforehand. Artificial or flocked trees will not be accepted.

Fresh wreaths, garlands, and centerpieces are also Green Bin Approved after removing all hooks, ribbon, wire, etc.

For questions, please email [email protected] or call 916-461-6730.

related