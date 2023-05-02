City Council unanimously approves 5-year strategic plan

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom City Council unanimously approved a strategic plan that sets goals, strategies, and priorities to guide the city’s work over the next five years.

The action-oriented plan outlines the city’s vision, mission, operating principles, and priority areas of focus aimed at supporting financial sustainability, increasing public safety resources, boosting economic and community development, and organizational effectiveness.

“The Folsom City Council is dedicated to preserving a high quality of life as we plan for a prosperous future,” said Mayor Rosario Rodriguez.

“The strategic plan will serve as a guiding vision and action plan that will play a critical role in achieving our goals.” Mayor Rosario Rodriguez

The plan outlines the City Council’s core goals

Financial Stability and Sustainability: Support fiscal health through long-term planning, cost control, heightened efficiency, increased revenue, and cost recovery.

Public Safety and Infrastructure: Enhance the provision of public safety resources, invest in technological solutions, and maintain, repair, and improve public facilities and infrastructure.

Economic and Community Development: Promote effective use of existing amenities and resources to create future opportunities that enrich the community.

Organization Effectiveness: Build strong connections and support for the community and employees through a commitment to local government best practices and employee development, support, and retention to meet community needs.

The City Council’s short-term priorities include:

Identify a funding plan to expand police department facilities to meet department needs.

Identify funding to increase police department staffing to meet community needs.

Initiate technology solutions to streamline the organization and improve efficiency.

Complete the River District Master Plan to enhance the city’s waterfront and waterfront-adjacent recreation and development opportunities.

Develop a funding/sponsorship plan for the Johnny Cash Art Trail.

Input

Extensive input from the Folsom City Council, city executive leadership, and community members shaped the strategic plan.

“During the process, the city engaged thousands of community voices to explore who we are, who we want to be, and where we want to go,” said City Manager Elaine Andersen.

“Our strategic plan reflects the community’s priorities and provides our city with a realistic work plan to advance our goals.”

The strategic plan serves as a guide and will be reviewed regularly by the City Council. An operational work plan will present actions for achieving the strategic policy goals, which are designed to help Folsom reach its potential. Corresponding performance metrics will be tracked to evaluate progress.

To review the strategic plan, visit www.folsom.ca.us/strategicplan. For more information, call the Folsom City Manager’s Office at 916-461-6010.