One-year terms effective immediately

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom City Council selected Rosario Rodriguez as mayor and YK Chalamcherla as vice mayor at the December 12 City Council meeting.

The City Council chooses one of its members to preside as mayor and vice mayor annually. The one-year terms are effective immediately.

“I am deeply honored to serve as Folsom’s mayor,” said Mayor Rodriguez. “I am committed to building on the city’s success and rich heritage while proactively and strategically planning for our future. I look forward to serving alongside my colleagues on the Folsom City Council as we advance long-range, city-defining projects.”

Mayor: Rosario Rodriguez

Rodriguez was elected to the Folsom City Council in 2020 and served as vice mayor in 2021. She served on the Historic District Commission for three years and is a board trustee for the Folsom Rotary Foundation. She previously served as a board member for the Folsom Chamber of Commerce, the Twin Lakes Food Bank, and the Folsom Economic Development Corporation.

Rodriguez moved to Folsom in 2008. She was drawn to the unique qualities that make Folsom a great place to live and raise a family. She is a guardian to her grandson Antonio, who is a proud Folsom High School Bulldog. She has been a member of Faith Baptist Church of Folsom since before making Folsom her home.

Vice-Mayor: YK Chalamcherla

Chalamcherla was elected to the City Council in 2020 after serving as a City of Folsom Parks & Recreations commissioner, an Arts and Cultural commissioner, a County-level board member for the American River Parkway Advisory Committee, and as a Folsom Community Service Day steering committee member. He has more than 25 years of public sector administration leadership experience.

As an active volunteer, Chalamcherla earned the tagline “YK is always in the community” thanks to his involvement with Folsom organizations and nonprofits. He volunteers with Folsom school PTA/PTSO boards, the HART of Folsom, Friends of Folsom, Friends of Folsom Parkways, and Powerhouse Ministries. He was named the 2022 Volunteer of the Year by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce.

