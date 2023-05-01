Roseville, Calif.- As the school year nears its end, it’s important to pause and reflect on where we are, where we’ve been and where we’re headed. We often talk about the beginning of the school year as the starting line and that’s certainly true. It’s when we implement our plans, strive to reach our goals and put our best foot forward. But just as important is the halfway point, also known as winter break. This is when we take stock of our progress, adjust our plans if necessary and recharge our batteries for the final stretch.

And then there’s May – the sprint to the finish line. May is when we put all our hard work and dedication to the test. It’s when we push ourselves even more, knowing that the end is in sight. But let’s not forget what brought us to May in the first place: long hours of projects and studying, the many assignments, quizzes and tests and the after-school activities that made this school year memorable.

Supporting & celebrate one another

So, as we approach the end of the school year, let’s bring our best selves to school each day. The ability to show up with a positive attitude, a willingness to learn and a commitment to excellence is the greatest asset and skill any of our students will learn. Let’s support one another and celebrate each other’s accomplishments, whether big, small or tiny – they all matter. Let’s remember that every day is an opportunity to grow, to learn and to make a difference.

As we look back on the 2022-2023 school year, let’s celebrate the learning that took place, the friendships that were formed and the struggles that were overcome. Together, we take the lessons we’ve learned and carry them forward, knowing that we’re better equipped to face whatever comes next.

And finally, let’s finish strong together. Our RCSD Champions are ready to give it their all in these final weeks, leaving nothing on the table. As we look forward to a summer of rest, rejuvenation and reflection, I know we spent this school year accomplishing something great. As parents, guardians and families, thank you for your partnership in education. Thank you for all that you do, and let’s continue to make this school year one to remember!

Derk Garcia, Superintendent RCSD