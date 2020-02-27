Placer County approves $5 million to resurface 132 miles of county roads

AUBURN, Calif. – More than 132 miles of county roads will be resurfaced this summer with the Placer County Board of Supervisors approving $5 million for the work.

Placer’s Department of Public Works will now seek bids for two project contracts – one for each type of resurfacing work.

The projects are county funded and will be in addition to the road rehabilitation projects funded by the county’s share of Senate Bill 1.

“As revenues become more stable it allows us to develop comprehensive plans that address countywide needs with the ultimate goal to make county roads smoother,” said Kevin Taber, manager of Placer County’s Road Maintenance Division.

In July 2017, Nichols Consulting Engineers completed an assessment report of Placer County roads, which classified them in “fair” condition. The classification rating is based on the pavement condition index used as an industry standard across the state and nation to categorize road conditions. The projects approved today will help to improve the county’s road health and overall condition rating from “fair” to “good” on the PCI scale.

The selection of roads for surface treatment typically depends on the road condition, traffic volumes and funding.

The projects are anticipated to be completed this summer.

List of Affected Roads (.pdf files)