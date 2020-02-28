At the Mercy of Her Servant Heart

Roseville, CA- Cheryl Firestone is a dedicated wife, mother and resident of Roseville, CA. She has lived in Roseville since 2003 with her husband and three sons, now grown men, ages 18, 20 and 22.

Besides caring for her family, Cheryl makes time to volunteer for local community organizations keeping her schedule packed and her heart full. Some of her volunteer activities include; assisting with media presentations for weekly Sunday services and community events at The HUB Church in Roseville and acting as treasurer for her son’s Boy Scout Troop, even though he is now graduated from the program. She loves using her past skills in accounting to keep the troop on track! As if that weren’t already enough, Cheryl also found her way to Mercy Multiplied in December of 2016.

Mercy Multiplied is a residential program for young women in Lincoln, CA. It is based on Christian principles and teachings and incorporates proven methods and counseling to serve a diverse population from across the United States. The program is completely free of charge. Many of the young women who come to Mercy for help face a combination of debilitating circumstances and have been in various treatment facilities with unsuccessful long-term results. Their approach to healing allows young women to permanently stop destructive cycles and prepares them to take hope out into their communities.

“I have never had a passion for anything like I do for Mercy Multiplied. God put that in my heart…”

Transformed

Due to a literal windstorm, Cheryl became quickly involved in events at Mercy Multiplied when her husband’s DJ company helped saved an event when a tent fell down the day of an event. After being captured by the mission of transforming lives, Cheryl led a team and became a member of the planning committee for the annual 5K fundraiser, Run For Mercy. Since then, Cheryl has assisted with events that Mercy has put on in the last two years, including quarterly luncheons. She has led the Keys To Freedom bible study, is a trained Freedom Advocate through Mercy’s outreach department and tables at countless community events to help spread the word of Mercy’s mission and ministry.

Photo credit: Mercy Multiplied

“They keep telling me I do so much but I feel like I haven’t done much at all compared to the blessings I have received from serving,” Cheryl says. “I have never had a passion for anything like I do for Mercy Multiplied. God put that in my heart. My pastor once told me that that’s how you know when you are doing God’s work…when it doesn’t feel like work at all and it brings so much joy.”

She is now a member of the community board at the Lincoln home where she does whatever is needed whenever she can. She is such a blessing to the ministry.

“Mercy Girl”

The residents at Mercy are lovingly called “Mercy Girls.” Cheryl feels like she is one as well. “I feel like God has done so much for me since I first walked through the doors of Mercy three years ago,” Cheryl says. “I consider myself a ‘Mercy girl who never was.’ Being involved with Mercy has definitely changed my life in a positive way!”

For more information and ways to get involved, visit Mercy Multiplied.

Featured in Roseville Life Magazine

Rocklin & Roseville Today and Roseville Life Magazine have teamed up, serving you more locally engaging community content and business coverage, both online and in print.

12 gorgeous issues for just $19.99 – Subscribe Today