$10 Dog and Cat Adoptions Through July 2

Auburn, Calif.- Interested in adopting a furry friend to your family? Now through July 2, 2022, Placer County Animal Services is holding pet adoption specials for Adopt-A-Palooza!

$10 discounted adoptions for cats and dogs through July 2, 2022 at Placer County Animal Services. An additional licensing fee may be required. Check out the cats and dogs currently available for adoption along with a few other not-so-typical pets.

DOUGGIE is a male, white and tan Labrador Retriever. Estiamted age is about 7 years old. Douggie just arrived to the shelter on June 14, 2022. Kennel K03

BLOSSOM is a spayed female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair cat. Estimated age is 9 weeks old. Arrived at the shelter since Apr 17, 2022. Kennel CC01X.

LUCY is a spayed female, tan German Shepherd Dog and Labrador Retriever. Estimated age is about 7 years old. Lucy arrive at the shelter since May 20, 2022. Kennel K13

Placer County Animal Services

11232 B Avenue

Auburn, CA 95603

530-886-5540

Directions