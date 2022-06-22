Staying Safe in and around water sources

Roseville, Calif.- Summer is here. As the days get warmer so too will our desire to cool off in the swimming pool or a nearby river or lake. All too often this “fun in the sun” pastime can turn into a tragedy in the blink of an eye. The Roseville Fire Department wants to remind everyone to be water safe this summer!

Drowning is a leading cause of unintentional (and preventable) injury-related death among children ages 14 and under. A majority of drowning occurs in swimming pools; however a child can drown in as little as 1 inch of water. This includes wading pools, hot tubs, baths, and buckets.

A child should never be unsupervised in or near water, even shallow wading pools. Devices such as inner tubes and water wings can not be relied upon to keep them afloat and alive. Remember, children can drown in as little as 1 inch of water and it can happen in no time at all.

Our community experiences very hot summers. While you try to keep cool here are some important safety tips to follow.

Swimming Pool Safety

1. Never leave a child unsupervised in or around water in the home – any container filled with water may be potentially dangerous. When leaving a pool or spa area, even for a second take the children with you!

2. Do not rely on inflatable devices, personal flotation devices, or swimming lessons to protect a child.

3. Learn CPR! Keep rescue equipment and a telephone near the pool in case of an emergency.

4. Install four-sided isolation fencing, at least five feet tall, equipped with self-closing and self-latching gates. The fencing should completely surround the swimming pool and prevent direct access from the house and yard.

5. Pool and spa covers should be removed completely when the pool or spa are in use.

6. Toys, tricycles, and other play things should be kept away from a pool area.

7. Children should learn to swim. Enroll them in swimming lessons taught by qualified instructors when they are ready, usually after age four. If you don’t know how to swim, enroll with your kids!

8. Always swim with a buddy. Swimming alone can be very dangerous.

9. Empty all buckets, containers and wading pools immediately after use. Store them upside-down and out of children’s reach.

10. Know which of your child’s friends and neighbors have pools. Make sure your child will be supervised by an adult while visiting.

11. Assign an adult as a ‘water watcher’. This adult should be sober, and watch the pool at all times.

Lake and River Safety

1. Pay attention to open water. Be aware of undercurrents and changing waves and undertows when at the ocean or lake.

2. Do not let children dive into water unless the child has learned proper diving techniques, an adult is present and the depth of the water is greater than 9 feet.

3. Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal safety device around oceans, rivers, lakes or when participating in water sports.

If you are planning on trip to a river or lake and do not have life vests that properly fit your child, the Roseville Fire Department has a no cost loaner program. There are multiple loaner stations in the area with sizes that fit infants to adults.