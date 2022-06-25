Inclusive playgrounds bring together kids of all abilities

Roseville, Calif.- In 2009, to great fanfare, Roseville opened an accessible playground at Mahany Park. A new opportunity in west Roseville was created for young children of all abilities to participate in recreation that was previously out of reach. No longer forced to watch their peers have fun from the sidelines, the opening of the playground marked a proud moment for Roseville. Discussions for another accessible playground were already underway.

Fast forward thirteen years, and the City of Roseville has begun the process of planning and designing what is expected to be Roseville’s largest universally accessible playground. Universally accessible playgrounds are places all children can play together regardless of their abilities or challenges.

Become Involved

Roseville residents are invited to join a planning workshop scheduled for 6:00pm on Thursday, July 7 at Maidu Community Center. The workshop will provide an opportunity for residents to help shape the future of the playground.

This workshop will include two rooms so that children can draw and talk about what they would like in one room while adults can talk about the needs of their children and what they would like to see in the other. There are no rules that only children can be in one room and adults in the other so take part in whichever space is more comfortable. Light refreshments will be served.

Accessible Parks

