Tahoe Live at Palisades Tahoe on December 15th & 16th

Olympic Valley, Calif. – Get ready for an unforgettable winter weekend, as the highly anticipated Tahoe Live descends upon Palisades Tahoe on December 15th and 16th.

This year, festival-goers will witness an electrifying experience, headlined by the trailblazing force in electronic music, REZZ, and DJ Diesel, better known as the living legend Shaquille O’Neal. Tahoe Live promises to deliver an unmatched fusion of music and natural beauty in the heart of the picturesque Lake Tahoe region.

REZZ

REZZ, at just 23 years old, is a trailblazing force in the electronic music scene. Her genre-bending compositions, a blend of bass-heavy and minimal tech, have garnered international acclaim. Known affectionately as “Space Mom,” REZZ has released a full album and several EPs on mau5trap, showcasing her originality and talent. Her live performances are more than just concerts; they are immersive audiovisual experiences that transport audiences to another dimension. With an extensive catalog of hits and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of EDM, REZZ is set to cast her spell over Tahoe Live attendees.

Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal)

Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal, is a living legend. As one of the most dominant basketball players in NBA history, he has now transitioned into one of the world’s greatest entertainers. Standing at 7’1 and 325 pounds, Shaq’s larger-than-life personality and athleticism have captivated audiences worldwide. His journey into electronic dance music began in 2014 at TomorrowWorld, where he was introduced to DJ icons like Steve Aoki and Skrillex, forever changing his life. Tahoe Live Festival attendees can expect a performance that’s as powerful as a slam dunk.

Tahoe Live is not just about the music; it’s an immersive experience that combines the thrill of live performances with the breathtaking beauty of the Lake Tahoe region. Palisades Tahoe provides the perfect backdrop, with its stunning mountain views and world-class amenities, creating a one-of-a-kind festival atmosphere that is sure to be unforgettable.

Tickets are available now, and with a lineup featuring the trailblazing REZZ and the electrifying DJ Diesel, they’re sure to sell out fast. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Tahoe Live website. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary weekend of music, mountains, and memories.

