Kozlowski, Aquino return to familiar post

Folsom, Calif. – The Folsom City Council selected Mike Kozlowski as mayor and Sarah Aquino as vice mayor at the December 12 City Council meeting. The City Council chooses one of its members to preside as mayor and vice mayor annually. The one-year terms are effective immediately.

“I am grateful to serve as the City of Folsom’s mayor, and I appreciate the Council’s trust in me. I’m honored to serve such a great community. I look forward to working with our Council and community members to make Folsom an even better place,” said Mayor Mike Kozlowski. “The year ahead promises both opportunities and challenges, especially when it comes to addressing a projected budget deficit with more costs and service demands than we have revenue. I’m committed to leading alongside my fellow Councilmembers as we work with our community to address the funding gap.”

Mike Kozlowski

Kozlowski was elected to the Folsom City Council in 2018 and served as mayor in 2021. He is active in several statewide local government and energy conservation groups, coaches track and field for Vista del Lago High School, and is a certified youth coach with USA Track & Field.

Mike is a passionate Architect and designer and a pragmatic project manager. He has designed projects for small business owners, national retailers, cities, counties, school districts, and individual homeowners. Mike is an executive for Johnson Controls, a company that provides technology, planning, design, and project management services for energy conservation projects.

Sarah Aquino

Sarah Aquino was first elected to the city council in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. She served as Vice Mayor in 2019, Mayor in 2020, and Vice Mayor in 2021. Before her election to the Council, Sarah served four years as a member of the Board of Education for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

Sarah is the city’s representative on the Folsom/El Dorado County JPA, the Sacramento-Placerville Transportation Corridor JPA, the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District, and the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, where she serves as Vice Chair. She also chairs the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Folsom State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento. She is a past chair of the Folsom Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, former Folsom Library commissioner, three-time PTA president at Russell Ranch Elementary, and former Folsom Cordova Unified School District Education Foundation board member.

For more information about the Folsom City Council, visit www.folsom.ca.us/citycouncil.

related