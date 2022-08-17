Pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive

Tahoe City, Calif. – Placer County today celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe.

The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects the Town of Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive, enabling pedestrians and bicyclists the ability to easily trek between these two popular destinations.

“I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and pleased that it goes through such a beautiful portion of the Martis Valley.” said Mike Staudenmayer, NorthStar Community Services District general manager. “There was a time when we feared the trail would run alongside Highway 267 and thankfully better minds prevailed. I look forward to watching generations to come enjoy the nature that surrounds this pathway.”

The project is a collaboration between Placer County and Northstar Community Services District and includes partnerships with the United States Army Corp of Engineers, Truckee Donner Land Trust and Northstar California /Vail Resorts.

“The completion of this trail is bittersweet,” said McClintock. “It’s a great feeling to participate in the grand opening of this section of trail after 18 years of effort on the part of so many, but we must do better in the future to streamline federal processes and cut through bureaucratic red tape. Eighteen years is way too long for the construction of a four-mile trail.”

Washoe Tribe members were also consulted to understand their rich history and concerns with cultural preservation. With continuing input from the Tribe, the project incorporates protections of cultural resources and conveys the story of the Tribe’s rich history in the Martis Valley through interpretive kiosks on the trail.

The project will ultimately become part of the Resort Triangle Trail, which, when complete, will consist of 62 miles of trails connecting the communities of Kings Beach, Tahoe City, Olympic Valley, Truckee, Martis Valley and Northstar in a great big loop trail. The trail will be paved and separated from highways and roads to maximize the safety and experience of trail users.

“This day represents one more leap forward towards achieving the Resort Triangle trails network,” said District 5 Supervisor and Board Chair Cindy Gustafson. “Our vision for a 62-mile loop that connects all of the destinations in our region is a huge endeavor and the progress we make must be celebrated to encourage our next generation to champion the cause.”

Event presenters included U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair and District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson, Northstar Community Services District General Manager Mike Staudenmayer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Deputy District Commander Lt. Col. Dianna Lively, Vail Resorts Director of Mountain Planning Jerusha Hall and Placer County Department of Parks and Open Space Administrator Andy Fisher.

Related