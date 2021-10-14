County Supervisors green light Prop 68 grant funding

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors gave the Department of Parks and Open Space the green light Oct. 12 to apply grant funding towards the long-awaited Martis Valley Trail project and other park improvements in the county.

The approved projects include the Martis Valley Trail Project in the North Lake Tahoe area and improvements for the Griffith Quarry Park and Museum in Penryn, the community pool in Dutch Flat and Sheridan Park.

“…Per Capita Program gives unincorporated Placer County a rare boost at a key time…” Andy Fisher, Parks Administrator

The grant funding comes from the Proposition 68 Per Capita Program for park projects. The non-competitive state grant program allocates funds to counties for qualifying projects on the basis of population size. Early revenue estimates indicated Placer would receive a $400,000 allocation; however, the allocation for Placer released in February was higher at $633,810.

Editor’s note: Although Placer County residents voted against proposition 68 with 55.41% of the vote, California voters went on to pass Proposition 68 with 57.59% of the vote.

“While most state grant funding for active parks and swimming pools is directed toward urban areas of the state, the Per Capita Program gives unincorporated Placer County a rare boost at a key time to support some of our high priority, shovel-ready park and trail construction projects,” said Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. “The last grant funding of this kind was issued over 20 years ago and helped us open new parks from Granite Bay to Olympic Valley.”

After consideration of program criteria and consultation with the Placer County Parks Commission, department staff recommended, and the board on Tuesday approved, using the program funding for the following projects:

Dutch Flat Community Pool

Located in scenic Dutch Flat, the Dutch Flat community pool offers a swimming pool, volleyball court, picnic area and more. Grant funding in the amount of $140,00, along with local matching park dedication fees of $35,000, will allow for construction of a new two-stall restroom building and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp.

Griffith Quarry Park and Museum

Located in Penryn, the Griffith Quarry Park and Museum features approximately 3-miles of scenic natural-surface trails through the historic Griffith Quarry as well as some picnic areas. The Griffith Museum offers information about the history of the Griffith family quarry and the architectural granite that adorns iconic buildings throughout California and beyond. Grant funding in the amount of $127,610, along with county matching funds of $226,000 will allow for replacement of safety fencing around the historic granite quarry as necessary, new interpretive signage throughout the park, fencing improvements along the existing 3-mile trail system, vegetation management for fire risk reduction, drainage and security improvements to the gravel parking lot and replacement of worn benches, tables, trash receptacles and drinking fountains.

Sheridan Park

Located in the town of Sheridan, Sheridan Park offers community members a playground with shade trees, a baseball diamond and more. The park also features Sheridan Hall, available to the public to host events and gatherings. Funding in the amount of $191,200, in conjunction with $47,800 of local park dedication fees, will allow for reconstruction of the sports field, construction of a new walking path and improved picnic facilities.

Martis Valley Trail Project

Located in Martis Valley in the North Lake Tahoe region, the 10.2-mile paved trail project will connect the Town of Truckee and the Northstar Village and up to the Brockway summit above Lake Tahoe. Grant funding in the amount of $175,000 will help complete the remaining unbuilt portions of the trail.

In 2018, California voters said “yes” to Proposition 68, the Parks, Environment and Water Bond, securing $4 billion in general obligation bonds for California’s parks, natural resources and restoration projects.

The program has a 20% match requirement for local projects.

The Department of Parks and Open Space has already received over $3 million in competitive grant funding from Prop 68 and anticipates future opportunities for funding as more Prop 68 grant programs become available.