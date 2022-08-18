Boosting Sports Tourism and Recreational Opportunities

Roseville, Calif.- A new long-field sports complex is coming to west Roseville, hoping to create a draw for local sports programs, promote sports tourism and attract regional sports leagues.

The plan is to have 10 fields that provide opportunities for local soccer, football, lacrosse and other field sports teams, ample parking, a playground, picnic areas, restrooms, concessions and more. But, due to budget restrictions Phase 1 of the plan will begin with six fields.



Sports Complex background

The City Council recently approved the purchase of up to 20 acres on Phillip Road, Brookstone Drive and Durango Way in west Roseville. The City of Roseville currently owns the adjacent parcel north of the proposed 20-acre property.

The complex will add money to the city’s General Fund through sales and occupancy tax revenue from out-of-town visitors.

The sale is expected to be finalized in late Spring/early Summer. It’s hoped that construction for the sports complex would get underway sometime in 2023. The complex will add to the growing number of parks in Roseville.

Location:

2600 Westbrook Blvd., off of Westbrook Dr. and and Blue Oaks Blvd.



Description:

Design and construct a multi-field lighted soccer complex with support facilities such as shaded picnic area, restroom, storage, maintenance yard, of-street parking spots and security lighting.

Final Master Plan

The final master plan includes a ten-field lighted complex with fencing surrounding the fields, two plazas with restrooms and picnic areas, a north and south parking lot, a universally accessible playground (which is located outside of the fenced fields), a looped walking path, a misting cooling system, a corporation yard, EV charging stations with the potential of expansion and an opportunity for future solar panels.

It is anticipated that the Complex will be a regional and statewide draw, thus becoming an economic driver for the City.

