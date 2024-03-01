Placer County locations could see 10 feet of snow, 115 mph winds

Roseville, Calif. – Winter’s firm grip is bringing a blizzard to Placer County’s high country with up to 10 feet of snow and 115 mph winds according to the National Weather Service. From Tahoe City, Kings Beach and Olympic Valley to all around the Lake Tahoe region, residents are bracing and hunkering down for mother nature’s might.

Once the snow settles and the roads are cleared, it’s time for snow play! Visit Placer reminds us below with a few examples of how to enjoy our magical slice of Placer County during the winter months. Let it snow! Palisades and Alpine are closed for the day.

Once the snow stops and the roads clear

The iconic winter wonderland, Placer County, a 1,400-square-mile destination in Northern California, has plenty to offer all visitors this season to celebrate the festivities.

With cool temperatures, beautiful white-capped scenery and plenty of snow activities, there’s no lack of opportunities to explore the powdery snowscape. From sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating, skiing, snowmobiling and offroading, travelers can have a fun winter vacation with an unforgettable experience. Charming bed and breakfast lodging, indulgent resorts, classic cabins and adventure campgrounds offer an array of stays while experiencing the area. Après ski, visitors can snuggle up with cozy cocktails or decompress in the crisp cool air to unwind after a day on the slopes.

Uniquely situated along Interstate 80, Placer County attractions are only 20 minutes away from the major freeway at any point, making it an ideal destination for travelers from the Bay Area, Sacramento, Reno, Lake Tahoe and other nearby regions.

Noteworthy

The Squaw Alpine Transit Company and Placer County are teaming up to continue Mountaineer, the free, app-based ride share service that operates in Olympic Valley and Alpine Meadows, with extended hours and new service to Tahoe City.

Things To Do in Placer County this winter

Palisades Lake Tahoe has plenty of new additions, including the latest surface lift addition, High Camp Carpet. They’re also welcoming Sun Bowl, a new eatery providing guests with healthy, island-inspired fuel. Additionally, Palisade Tahoe’s Ikon Thursdays will kick off in December and feature exclusive offers for Ikon Pass holders including free snow tubing, free waxes, demo discounts, restaurant deals and a special Ikon Happy Hour every week, with live music and raffle prizes.

Sno Park Permits

Auburn’s California Welcome Center is offering sno park permits – creating a solution to this dangerous seasonal issue by providing dedicated areas for snow play. The day permits begin at just $5 per day, or $25 for the season and provide access to Donner Summit and Blackwood Canyon, both in Placer County.

Winter Wonderland

If you’re looking for an alpine escape, Placer County is the place to be. Parents can head to Nyack Snow Park for soft hills to sled with the whole family. For a more leisurely winter activity, enjoy an intimate experience with Tahoe Adventure Company snowshoeing tours through backcountry (we recommend a full moon or sunset tour for special views).

For a romantic option, the Tahoe City Winter Sports Park offers an elegant option complete with skate rentals, private lessons and more. To get your adrenaline pumping, look to Coldstream Adventures for snowmobile tours or go off-roading at the China Wall Staging Area.

Of course, the county is most notorious for their unparalleled ski offerings. For all levels, the world-famous Lake Tahoe area is the perfect place to hit the slopes. Head to the largest cross country ski resort in North America, Royal George, for a backcountry experience, or visit Soda Springs for a more casual option.

