Signature Amador wine event celebrates 30th year

Plymouth, California- The Amador Vintners Association announced the return of the 30th Annual Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival, which will take place Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022.

The Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival is the signature Amador wine event centered around celebrating the most exciting time of the year, harvest. Guests have the opportunity to see harvest in action as they drive by vineyards filled with tractors and bustling crush pads. Guests will also enjoy flights of world class Amador wine alongside either small bites, live music, or a harvest activity at over 40 wineries in the beautiful Sierra Foothills – less than an hour from Sacramento, Stockton, Roseville, and Lake Tahoe.

For the last 30 years, Big Crush has brought tens of thousands of wine lovers to rediscover Amador Wine Country, one of California’s first wine trails, and their incredible wines. The Big Crush Harvest Festival started in 1992 with just 10 wineries and has now grown to over 40 wineries as the Amador wine region continues to gain recognition for its unique varietals and prime terroir in the Sierra Foothills.

Generations of families have proudly harvested the vineyards in Amador since the 1800s and have found this year’s harvest to be one of the most challenging from the recent wildfires, staffing shortages, to the devastating frosts in April. That makes this Big Crush Fest even more special for the vintners and they look forward to welcoming the wine community and new friends to enjoy the fruits of their labor and kick back with good vibes, good friends, and great wines! The party will be happening all weekend with grape stomps, barrel tastings, punch-down action, delicious bites, and live music!

Tickets, tickets!

Tickets are available online via www.AmadorBigCrush.com and each ticket includes tasting flights at our wineries, harvest activities, small bites, and live music. Tickets start at $50 per person for one day up to $90 for the full three-day weekend passport. Designated driver tickets are available for $15 per day. Staying true to the adventurous spirit of this gold rush region, Amador produces over 100 different varietals and guests will be able to taste award-winning Zinfandel, Italian, Rhône and Iberian varietals including Barbera, Sangiovese, Syrah, Grenache, Vermentino, Tempranillo, Aglianico and many more. The Big Crush Harvest Wine Fest is sponsored by Amador Vintners Association and Harrah’s Northern California.

About the Amador Vintners Association

The Amador Vintners Association is a membership-based organization representing over 45 extraordinary vintners who craft wines within the Amador County AVA. The region’s unique, high-elevation vineyards and range of unique grape varieties including those from Italy, France’s Rhône Valley, the Iberian peninsula, and Zinfandel make it a destination wine region. One of California’s original wine regions and home to the country’s oldest recorded Zinfandel vineyard, Amador Vintners Association is dedicated to educating consumers and media on the unique, world-class terroir of this pioneering region and regularly hosts events and tastings to highlight Amador County’s stunning terroirs. Learn more at amadorwine.com