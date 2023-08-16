October 8th at William Land Park

Sacramento, Calif.- Join the Down Syndrome Information Alliance (DSIA) on October 8, 2023 for our annual 1-mile walk to support the Northern California Down Syndrome community and to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness month! Activities include a children’s fun zone and free family-friendly entertainment. This event also includes a resource fair.

Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! Help us spread the word; all are welcome to join us for a great day of celebration.

Step Up for Down Syndrome is our annual community event designed to raise funds for programs supporting people with Down Syndrome in the Sacramento and surrounding areas. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are available. DSIA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Tax I.D. 20-1702399

Events Details

Oct 8, 2023

William Land Park

Sacramento, CA

8:00 am | Check In

9:30 am | Walk

Food Trucks & Entertainment following walk!

Register » https://www.ds-stride.org/dsiastepup