Fresh, bright, & fun dining experience

Roseville, Calif. – Check out some photos along with a few quick takeaways during a recent visit to Garden of Eat’n in Roseville. This new location is located at the corner of Blue Oaks Blvd and Fiddyment in Plaza at Blue Oaks, the Raley’s One anchored shopping center.

Enjoy fresh ingredients from a palate-pleasing menu that includes options for vegetarians, carnivores, and pescatarians. This bright and inviting space also includes a large outdoor patio for gatherings and is a fun spot to grab a cold pint of local craft beer with your friends!

Photos

Grab a pint, it may take a minute to choose among many tasty options!

Beet Salad and Avocado Citrus Salmon! Yummy, homemade creamy dill for dipping and dunking!

Patio dining next to the waterfall!

Entrance on Blue Oaks Blvd

Garden of Eat’n

What We Like

Large space, bright and welcoming interior!

Patio has a great vibe with a cool waterfall!

Lots of menu options!

Quality craft beer on tap!

Fresh & flavorful food!

Explore menu options and more at Garden of Eat’n! About Food for Thought Amy Logan, a graduate of William Jessup University with a degree in English, teaches special education at Woodcreek High in Roseville, Calif. During her free time, Amy enjoys the local dining scene and exploring the Placer Wine Trail. During baseball season, she can often be found rooting on the S.F. Giants at Oracle Park with her husband. Her current favorite vacation spot is San Diego. Get Featured! If you’d love to have your business featured in Food for Thought, please e-mail Amy at [email protected]