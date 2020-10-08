Sacramento Public Library ballot drop boxes at 26 locations

Sacramento, CA – Sacramento County voters can drop off completed ballot envelopes at 26 library locations during regular hours of operation. Vote centers for in-person voting will be available at 11 locations during regular hours of operation starting October 31. On November 3, library hours will be extended for Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all 26 locations.

Ballot drop boxes will be available Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arcade, Arden-Dimick, Belle Cooledge, Carmichael, Central, Colonial Heights, Del Paso, Elk Grove, Franklin, Fair Oaks, Galt-Marian O. Lawrence, Martin Luther King, Jr., McKinley, North Highlands-Antelope, North Sacramento-Hagginwood, North Natomas, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks and Valley Hi-North Laguna locations.

Isleton Library ballot drop boxes are available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Nonie-Wetzel Courtland Library ballot drop boxes are available Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m. Walnut Grove Library ballot drop boxes are available Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

The following locations will serve as in-person vote centers starting October 31: Arcade, Arden-Dimick Library, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, North Highlands-Antelope, North Natomas, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, Valley-Hi North Laguna and Walnut Grove libraries.

For more information about voting at the library and upcoming events, visit www.saclibrary.org/vote or call the library’s dedicated voting information line at (916) 331-VOTE (8683).