Sacramento Metro Chamber to honor Nagle

SACRAMENTO, CA – Local businessman, investor and philanthropist Kevin Nagle, has been named the 2019 Sacramentan of the Year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber for his commitment to the growth of the Capital Region, and his role in ensuring Major League Soccer will have a home in Sacramento.

As a business leader, he co-founded Envision Pharmaceutical Holdings, the fifth largest prescription benefit manager nationally, before it was acquired by the Rite Aid Corporation. Now he serves as the owner and president of the Nagle Company, which is actively engaged in real estate development, venture capital, and private equity.

Most recently, Mr. Nagle took a lead role in steering the ultimately successful bid to bring Major League Soccer to the region, with plans to develop a 20,000-seat soccer-specific stadium, sparking development in The Railyards. He is also an investor in the Sacramento Kings, and was instrumental in keeping the team in Sacramento.

Along with Mr. Nagle, the Metro Chamber will honor James Beckwith of Five Star Bank as Businessman of the Year, and Patricia Rodriguez of Kaiser Permanente as Businesswoman of the Year at the Metro Chamber’s 125th Annual Dinner & Business Awards at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento Friday, January 31.

Hosted first in 1895, the Annual Dinner & Business Awards is the Metro Chamber’s longest running event. Since its inception, business leaders, community stakeholders and members come together annually to salute board leadership, recognize the changemakers in our region, and celebrate the Capital Region. This year, Alex Taghavian of Capitol Impact will conclude his term as Board Chair and install Leigh White of Fox40 as the 2020 Board Chair.

“When the region needed an advocate, Kevin stepped up without hesitation. He has answered the call to energize and invigorate our business community around two franchises that our community loves,” said Metro Chamber President & CEO Amanda Blackwood. “As business leaders, these three exceptional individuals demonstrate that Sacramento is an incredible place to live and thrive, and we are excited to recognize their contributions to the Capital Region.”

Nearly a thousand members of the community are expected to attend as the Metro Chamber honors these three and the following outstanding leaders and businesses for their ongoing contributions to the region:

Small Business of the Year to Honey

Business Hall of Fame Award to Salvation Army

Al Geiger Memorial Award to Debra Oto-Kent of Health Education Council

Peter McCuen Award for Civic Entrepreneurs to Bill Mueller of Valley Vision

and Metro EDGE Young Professional of the Year to Verna Sulpizio Hull of Visit Sacramento.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the 125th Annual Dinner and Business Awards, visit https://metrochamber.org/events/annual-dinner/.