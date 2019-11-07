Experienced Parks and Rec pro heads to Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- Phillip Lewis has been hired as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Rocklin and will take up his post at the Johnson Springview Park offices on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Lewis most recently served as the Community Services Director for the City of Oregon City, where he was responsible for park operations, recreation, events, open space, cemetery services, facility maintenance and more for the city of 36,000 residents.

“The high quality of the parks and recreation facilities, programs and services in Rocklin illustrate their importance to residents and leaders,” Lewis said.

“I’m excited to be a part of the future growth of the City and to begin working to improve the lives of those in Rocklin through great recreation.” Phillip Lewis, New Rocklin Parks & Rec Director

Lewis has 25 years of parks and recreation experience, with 20 years at the City of Portland Parks and Recreation Dept. In Portland, Lewis oversaw the operation of key recreation centers and pools, implemented afterschool programs and sports leagues, and organized major community events, including an award-winning 5k run series.

Lewis also served as the Executive Director for the Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District for two years, where he supervised the construction of a $4.5 million outdoor aquatic center, partnered with a local non-profit organization on a $1.7 million trail extension, and modernized the District’s website and social media presence.

“The Director of Parks and Recreation is one of the most dynamic jobs in Rocklin and we’re fortunate to welcome Phillip Lewis to the team,” City Manager Steve Rudolph said. “I’m looking forward to working with him to manage the growth of programming at the Quarry Park Amphitheater, to envision the future of the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area, and continue to improve sports and recreation programs for our residents.”