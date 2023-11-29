Celebrate with the sights and sounds of the season
Roseville, Calif.- The turkey leftovers are gone, the Christmas lights are on, and holiday decorations are popping up all over town. The City of Roseville has summoned the holiday elves. ‘Tis the season for some holiday celebration and cheer!
Here’s a quick list of what’s coming up in Roseville and surrounding communities for the holidays! Don’t forget to check out our Holiday Guide below for a curated list of holiday events and activities happening around our region!
Coming Up!
- Nov 30: Roseville Tree Lighting
- Dec 1: Folsom Tree Lighting
- Dec 1: North Pole Tavern Roseville
- Dec 1-10: Nutcracker Ballet
- Dec 2: Rocklin Tree Lighting
- Dec 2: Santa Hustle Roseville
- Dec 2: Lincoln Hometown Christmas
- Dec 2: Tommy Apostolos Shopping Spree in Roseville
- Dec 11: Placer SPCA Holiday Open House
Ongoing events
- Christmas Tree Farms in Apple Hill
- The Polar Express in Sacramento
- Victorian Christmas at Nevada City
- Folsom Ice Rink
- Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Fountains
- WinterWonderland at Fairytale Town
- Santa Neighborhood Visits in Roseville
🎄 Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide
Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln and surrounding communities! VIEW ALL
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
