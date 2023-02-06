New California Laws 2023: Part 25

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 25 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on wild pigs, domestic violence, teachers’ retirement, water diversion, tribal gaming, school safety and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 25

BILL TITLE SB-855 Childhood Drowning Data Collection Pilot Program. SB-856 Wild pigs: validations. SB-857 Telecommunications: universal service programs. SB-858 Health care service plans: discipline: civil penalties. SB-863 Domestic violence: death review teams. SB-864 General acute care hospitals: drug screening. SB-868 State teachers’ retirement: supplemental benefits. SB-869 Housing: mobilehome parks: recreational vehicle parks: manager training. SB-872 Pharmacies: mobile units. SB-874 Classified school district and community college employees: probation: promotion. SB-877 California Victim Compensation Board: mental health services: reimbursement. SB-879 Toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB-880 Water diversion: monitoring and reporting: University of California Cooperative Extension. SB-882 Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Development Disabilities and Law Enforcement. SB-883 Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program. SB-884 Electricity: expedited utility distribution infrastructure undergrounding program. SB-886 California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public universities: university housing development projects. SB-887 Electricity: transmission facility planning. SB-891 Business licenses: stormwater discharge compliance. SB-892 Cybersecurity preparedness: food and agriculture sector and water and wastewater systems sector. SB-893 Community colleges: San Mateo County Community College District: California College Promise. SB-895 Solid waste: nonprofit convenience zone recycler: definition. SB-896 Wildfires: defensible space: grant programs: local governments. SB-897 Accessory dwelling units: junior accessory dwelling units. SB-898 Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification. SB-900 Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB-901 Flood protection: City of West Sacramento flood risk reduction project. SB-903 Prisons: California Rehabilitation Oversight Board. SB-905 Carbon sequestration: Carbon Capture, Removal, Utilization, and Storage Program. SB-906 School safety: homicide threats.

