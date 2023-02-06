New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part 25

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 25 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on wild pigs, domestic violence, teachers’ retirement, water diversion, tribal gaming, school safety and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 25

BILLTITLE
SB-855Childhood Drowning Data Collection Pilot Program.
SB-856Wild pigs: validations.
SB-857Telecommunications: universal service programs.
SB-858Health care service plans: discipline: civil penalties.
SB-863Domestic violence: death review teams.
SB-864General acute care hospitals: drug screening.
SB-868State teachers’ retirement: supplemental benefits.
SB-869Housing: mobilehome parks: recreational vehicle parks: manager training.
SB-872Pharmacies: mobile units.
SB-874Classified school district and community college employees: probation: promotion.
SB-877California Victim Compensation Board: mental health services: reimbursement.
SB-879Toxicological testing on dogs and cats.
SB-880Water diversion: monitoring and reporting: University of California Cooperative Extension.
SB-882Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Development Disabilities and Law Enforcement.
SB-883Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program.
SB-884Electricity: expedited utility distribution infrastructure undergrounding program.
SB-886California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public universities: university housing development projects.
SB-887Electricity: transmission facility planning.
SB-891Business licenses: stormwater discharge compliance.
SB-892Cybersecurity preparedness: food and agriculture sector and water and wastewater systems sector.
SB-893Community colleges: San Mateo County Community College District: California College Promise.
SB-895Solid waste: nonprofit convenience zone recycler: definition.
SB-896Wildfires: defensible space: grant programs: local governments.
SB-897Accessory dwelling units: junior accessory dwelling units.
SB-898Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification.
SB-900Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
SB-901Flood protection: City of West Sacramento flood risk reduction project.
SB-903Prisons: California Rehabilitation Oversight Board.
SB-905Carbon sequestration: Carbon Capture, Removal, Utilization, and Storage Program.
SB-906School safety: homicide threats.

New California Laws

