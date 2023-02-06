New California Laws 2023: Part 25
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 25 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes laws on wild pigs, domestic violence, teachers’ retirement, water diversion, tribal gaming, school safety and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 25
|BILL
|TITLE
|SB-855
|Childhood Drowning Data Collection Pilot Program.
|SB-856
|Wild pigs: validations.
|SB-857
|Telecommunications: universal service programs.
|SB-858
|Health care service plans: discipline: civil penalties.
|SB-863
|Domestic violence: death review teams.
|SB-864
|General acute care hospitals: drug screening.
|SB-868
|State teachers’ retirement: supplemental benefits.
|SB-869
|Housing: mobilehome parks: recreational vehicle parks: manager training.
|SB-872
|Pharmacies: mobile units.
|SB-874
|Classified school district and community college employees: probation: promotion.
|SB-877
|California Victim Compensation Board: mental health services: reimbursement.
|SB-879
|Toxicological testing on dogs and cats.
|SB-880
|Water diversion: monitoring and reporting: University of California Cooperative Extension.
|SB-882
|Advisory Council on Improving Interactions between People with Intellectual and Development Disabilities and Law Enforcement.
|SB-883
|Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program.
|SB-884
|Electricity: expedited utility distribution infrastructure undergrounding program.
|SB-886
|California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: public universities: university housing development projects.
|SB-887
|Electricity: transmission facility planning.
|SB-891
|Business licenses: stormwater discharge compliance.
|SB-892
|Cybersecurity preparedness: food and agriculture sector and water and wastewater systems sector.
|SB-893
|Community colleges: San Mateo County Community College District: California College Promise.
|SB-895
|Solid waste: nonprofit convenience zone recycler: definition.
|SB-896
|Wildfires: defensible space: grant programs: local governments.
|SB-897
|Accessory dwelling units: junior accessory dwelling units.
|SB-898
|Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification.
|SB-900
|Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
|SB-901
|Flood protection: City of West Sacramento flood risk reduction project.
|SB-903
|Prisons: California Rehabilitation Oversight Board.
|SB-905
|Carbon sequestration: Carbon Capture, Removal, Utilization, and Storage Program.
|SB-906
|School safety: homicide threats.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2023
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2023 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)