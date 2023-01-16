New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part 19

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 19 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Medi-Cal, real estate brokers, juvenile records, sexual assault, student nutrition and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 19

BILLTITLE
AB-2697Medi-Cal: community health worker services.
AB-2700Transportation electrification: electrical distribution grid upgrades.
AB-2711Juvenile records access.
AB-2721Bay Area Air Quality Management District: district board: compensation.
AB-2723Animals: microchips.
AB-2724Medi-Cal: alternate health care service plan.
AB-2727Medi-Cal: eligibility.
AB-2735Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.
AB-2737Air pollution: purchase of new drayage and short-haul trucks: incentive programs: lessees: labor standards.
AB-2745Real estate broker’s license.
AB-2746Driving privilege: suspension.
AB-2747Public postsecondary education: tuition and fees: Team USA student athletes.
AB-2750Department of Technology: state digital equity plan.
AB-2752Broadband infrastructure and video service: mapping: subscriber information.
AB-2754Psychology: supervision.
AB-2761Deaths while in law enforcement custody: reporting.
AB-2763Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: job order contracting.
AB-2766Unfair Competition Law: enforcement powers: investigatory subpoena.
AB-2771Cosmetic products: safety.
AB-2773Stops: notification by peace officers.
AB-2777Sexual assault: statute of limitations.
AB-2778Crimes: race-blind charging.
AB-2780Dissolution of redevelopment agencies: enhanced infrastructure financing districts: City of Selma.
AB-2789Design-build projects: local agencies.
AB-2791Sheriffs: service of process and notices.
AB-2798Freight: development projects.
AB-2799Evidence: admissibility of creative expressions.
AB-2805Department of Fish and Wildlife: advance mitigation and regional conservation investment strategies.
AB-2806Childcare and developmental services: preschool: expulsion and suspension: mental health services: reimbursement rates.
AB-2810Student nutrition: CalFresh: student eligibility: Federal Application for Student Aid data.

