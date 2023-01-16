New California Laws 2023: Part 19
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 19 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Medi-Cal, real estate brokers, juvenile records, sexual assault, student nutrition and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2697
|Medi-Cal: community health worker services.
|AB-2700
|Transportation electrification: electrical distribution grid upgrades.
|AB-2711
|Juvenile records access.
|AB-2721
|Bay Area Air Quality Management District: district board: compensation.
|AB-2723
|Animals: microchips.
|AB-2724
|Medi-Cal: alternate health care service plan.
|AB-2727
|Medi-Cal: eligibility.
|AB-2735
|Peace officers: deputy sheriffs.
|AB-2737
|Air pollution: purchase of new drayage and short-haul trucks: incentive programs: lessees: labor standards.
|AB-2745
|Real estate broker’s license.
|AB-2746
|Driving privilege: suspension.
|AB-2747
|Public postsecondary education: tuition and fees: Team USA student athletes.
|AB-2750
|Department of Technology: state digital equity plan.
|AB-2752
|Broadband infrastructure and video service: mapping: subscriber information.
|AB-2754
|Psychology: supervision.
|AB-2761
|Deaths while in law enforcement custody: reporting.
|AB-2763
|Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: job order contracting.
|AB-2766
|Unfair Competition Law: enforcement powers: investigatory subpoena.
|AB-2771
|Cosmetic products: safety.
|AB-2773
|Stops: notification by peace officers.
|AB-2777
|Sexual assault: statute of limitations.
|AB-2778
|Crimes: race-blind charging.
|AB-2780
|Dissolution of redevelopment agencies: enhanced infrastructure financing districts: City of Selma.
|AB-2789
|Design-build projects: local agencies.
|AB-2791
|Sheriffs: service of process and notices.
|AB-2798
|Freight: development projects.
|AB-2799
|Evidence: admissibility of creative expressions.
|AB-2805
|Department of Fish and Wildlife: advance mitigation and regional conservation investment strategies.
|AB-2806
|Childcare and developmental services: preschool: expulsion and suspension: mental health services: reimbursement rates.
|AB-2810
|Student nutrition: CalFresh: student eligibility: Federal Application for Student Aid data.
