New California Laws 2023: Part 19

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 19 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes Medi-Cal, real estate brokers, juvenile records, sexual assault, student nutrition and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 19

BILL TITLE AB-2697 Medi-Cal: community health worker services. AB-2700 Transportation electrification: electrical distribution grid upgrades. AB-2711 Juvenile records access. AB-2721 Bay Area Air Quality Management District: district board: compensation. AB-2723 Animals: microchips. AB-2724 Medi-Cal: alternate health care service plan. AB-2727 Medi-Cal: eligibility. AB-2735 Peace officers: deputy sheriffs. AB-2737 Air pollution: purchase of new drayage and short-haul trucks: incentive programs: lessees: labor standards. AB-2745 Real estate broker’s license. AB-2746 Driving privilege: suspension. AB-2747 Public postsecondary education: tuition and fees: Team USA student athletes. AB-2750 Department of Technology: state digital equity plan. AB-2752 Broadband infrastructure and video service: mapping: subscriber information. AB-2754 Psychology: supervision. AB-2761 Deaths while in law enforcement custody: reporting. AB-2763 Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: job order contracting. AB-2766 Unfair Competition Law: enforcement powers: investigatory subpoena. AB-2771 Cosmetic products: safety. AB-2773 Stops: notification by peace officers. AB-2777 Sexual assault: statute of limitations. AB-2778 Crimes: race-blind charging. AB-2780 Dissolution of redevelopment agencies: enhanced infrastructure financing districts: City of Selma. AB-2789 Design-build projects: local agencies. AB-2791 Sheriffs: service of process and notices. AB-2798 Freight: development projects. AB-2799 Evidence: admissibility of creative expressions. AB-2805 Department of Fish and Wildlife: advance mitigation and regional conservation investment strategies. AB-2806 Childcare and developmental services: preschool: expulsion and suspension: mental health services: reimbursement rates. AB-2810 Student nutrition: CalFresh: student eligibility: Federal Application for Student Aid data.

