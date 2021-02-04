CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 21 of New California laws for 2021 includes Use of unemployment insurance, milk, animal shelters, crime victims, special education, property taxes, flash incarceration and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
|AB-571
|Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits.
|AB-577
|Health care coverage: maternal mental health.
|AB-585
|Public lands: oil, gas, and mineral leases.
|AB-587
|Accessory dwelling units: sale or separate conveyance.
|AB-588
|Animal shelters: disclosure: dog bites.
|AB-590
|Milk.
|AB-591
|Central Basin Municipal Water District: board of directors.
|AB-593
|Unemployment insurance: use of information: public workforce development programs.
|AB-595
|Community colleges: apprenticeship programs.
|AB-596
|Motor vehicle defects: service bulletins and consumer electronic authorization.
|AB-597
|Probation and mandatory supervision: flash incarceration.
|AB-600
|Local government: organization: disadvantaged unincorporated communities.
|AB-602
|Depiction of individual using digital or electronic technology: sexually explicit material: cause of action.
|AB-605
|Special education: assistive technology devices.
|AB-608
|Property taxation: exemption: low-value properties.
|AB-611
|Sexual abuse of animals.
|AB-612
|CalFresh: Restaurant Meals Program.
|AB-614
|Income taxes: credits: food banks.
|AB-619
|Retail food: reusable containers: multiuse utensils.
|AB-620
|Coroner: sudden unexplained death in childhood.
|AB-622
|Service of process or subpoena.
|AB-623
|Elections: printing requirements and ballot design.
|AB-629
|Crime victims: the California Victim Compensation Board.
|AB-630
|Board of Behavioral Sciences: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: educational psychologists: professional clinical counselors: required notice: exemptions.
|AB-631
|Sacramento Regional Transit District: voting threshold.
|AB-632
|Counties: offices: consolidation.
|AB-634
|Traffic control devices: roundabouts: memorial and dedication signs.
|AB-635
|Horse racing: state-designated fairs: employees.
|AB-639
|California Workforce Development Board: port automation and climate change.
|AB-640
|Sex crimes: investigation and prosecution.
Coming Up in Part 22 – Failure to pay wages, state teachers retirement, firearms, election, prisoners, disability retirement, pharmacies and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.