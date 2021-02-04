CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 21 of New California laws for 2021 includes Use of unemployment insurance, milk, animal shelters, crime victims, special education, property taxes, flash incarceration and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

AB-571 Political Reform Act of 1974: contribution limits. AB-577 Health care coverage: maternal mental health. AB-585 Public lands: oil, gas, and mineral leases. AB-587 Accessory dwelling units: sale or separate conveyance. AB-588 Animal shelters: disclosure: dog bites. AB-590 Milk. AB-591 Central Basin Municipal Water District: board of directors. AB-593 Unemployment insurance: use of information: public workforce development programs. AB-595 Community colleges: apprenticeship programs. AB-596 Motor vehicle defects: service bulletins and consumer electronic authorization. AB-597 Probation and mandatory supervision: flash incarceration. AB-600 Local government: organization: disadvantaged unincorporated communities. AB-602 Depiction of individual using digital or electronic technology: sexually explicit material: cause of action. AB-605 Special education: assistive technology devices. AB-608 Property taxation: exemption: low-value properties. AB-611 Sexual abuse of animals. AB-612 CalFresh: Restaurant Meals Program. AB-614 Income taxes: credits: food banks. AB-619 Retail food: reusable containers: multiuse utensils. AB-620 Coroner: sudden unexplained death in childhood. AB-622 Service of process or subpoena. AB-623 Elections: printing requirements and ballot design. AB-629 Crime victims: the California Victim Compensation Board. AB-630 Board of Behavioral Sciences: marriage and family therapists: clinical social workers: educational psychologists: professional clinical counselors: required notice: exemptions. AB-631 Sacramento Regional Transit District: voting threshold. AB-632 Counties: offices: consolidation. AB-634 Traffic control devices: roundabouts: memorial and dedication signs. AB-635 Horse racing: state-designated fairs: employees. AB-639 California Workforce Development Board: port automation and climate change. AB-640 Sex crimes: investigation and prosecution.

Coming Up in Part 22 – Failure to pay wages, state teachers retirement, firearms, election, prisoners, disability retirement, pharmacies and more.

Miss an installment? Click the tag below.