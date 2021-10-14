Paul Hom Asian Clinic and UC Davis School of Medicine

Rancho Cordova, Calif. – The Paul Hom Asian Clinic, a student-run clinic affiliated with UC Davis School of Medicine, will be hosting a free flu shot clinic for community members. UC Davis Health medical students will be on-site distributing shots with translators available in multiple languages.

The Hom clinic is the oldest of the free health clinics run by UC Davis School of Medicine students and UC Davis undergraduates. Since 1972, it has primarily served an Asian patient population.

Free flu shot clinic

October 16, 2021

9:00am – 4:00pm

KP International Market

10971 Olson Drive Suite #401

Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

About Paul Home Asian Clinic

Paul Hom Asian Clinic is a 501C(3) non-profit organization committed to serving underserved and uninsured Asian populations in a linguistically and culturally sensitive manner.