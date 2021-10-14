Paul Hom Asian Clinic and UC Davis School of Medicine
Rancho Cordova, Calif. – The Paul Hom Asian Clinic, a student-run clinic affiliated with UC Davis School of Medicine, will be hosting a free flu shot clinic for community members. UC Davis Health medical students will be on-site distributing shots with translators available in multiple languages.
The Hom clinic is the oldest of the free health clinics run by UC Davis School of Medicine students and UC Davis undergraduates. Since 1972, it has primarily served an Asian patient population.
Free flu shot clinic
October 16, 2021
9:00am – 4:00pm
KP International Market
10971 Olson Drive Suite #401
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
About Paul Home Asian Clinic
Paul Hom Asian Clinic is a 501C(3) non-profit organization committed to serving underserved and uninsured Asian populations in a linguistically and culturally sensitive manner.