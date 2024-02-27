Music lovers can enjoy many of the BottleRock Napa Valley performers at exclusive shows

Napa, Calif. BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, is offering a series of BottleRock AfterDark shows in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley, Novato, Menlo Park, Sacramento, and San Jose featuring many of the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other special guests. These intimate performances, produced by BottleRock Presents, take place beginning Wednesday, May 22, extending through the festival weekend.

Tickets for the 2024 BottleRock AfterDark shows go on sale on Wednesday, February 28 at 10am PT at bottlerocknapavalley.com. Tickets for the Norah Jones show at Uptown Theatre in Napa go on sale on Friday, March 1 at 10am PT at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

2024 BottleRock AfterDark shows includes:

Wednesday, May 22

Chris Shiflett with special guest Grace Bowers at Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco

Mondo Cozmo with special guest Windser at Brick & Mortar, SF

Thursday, May 23

Miike Snow with special guest Akira Galaxy at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa*

Chris Shiflett with special guest Grace Bowers at The Garden, Napa*

Friday, May 24

Cold War Kids with special guest Mondo Cozmo at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

The Record Company with special guest Forrest Day at The Garden, Napa

Saturday, May 25

Norah Jones at Uptown Theatre, Napa*

Chevy Metal with special guest The Alive at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

Con Brio with special guest The Takes at The Garden, Napa

Monsieur Periné at Ace of Spades, Sacramento

Action Bronson at August Hall, San Francisco

St. Vincent with special guest Momma at the Masonic, San Francisco

Gogol Bordello with special guest Forrest Day at UC Theatre, Berkeley

The Soul Rebels at Hopmonk, Novato

Sunday, May 26

St. Vincent with special guest Momma at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

Chris Shiflett with special guest Grace Bowers at The Ritz, San Jose

The Wailers at The Garden, Napa

Monday, May 27

Cannons with special guest Jane Leo at August Hall, San Francisco

Stephen Marley at The Guild Theatre, Menlo Park

Say She She at Hopmonk, Novato

Downtown Napa

*The BottleRock AfterDark shows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom, The Garden and the Uptown Theatre, located in downtown Napa, are within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival providing continued musical entertainment after the final notes of the festival each evening.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Maná and more than 75 additional bands takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on May 24 – 26, 2024.

Single-Day tickets, including all fees, are $233/pp for General Admission and are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

To keep up to date, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up for text message notifications