Public Transportation

Curb-to-curb public bus service

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville Transit Arrow formerly known as Dial-A-Ride provides curb-to-curb public bus service, and complementary ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) paratransit service. It is a shared ride transit service that operates within the city limits of Roseville.

Anyone can use Roseville Transit Arrow, it is not limited to seniors or persons with disabilities. Passengers are transported in small buses that are ADA compliant and equipped with wheelchair lifts and securement areas.

What does it cost?

Fares: No surge pricing or same-day fares
General Public: $3.75
Discount: $2.50 (Discount ID required when boarding)
ADA Paratransit: $2.50 (ADA ID required when boarding)
Ages 4 and under: Free (Up to two per paying adult)

(Hours of Operation)

Monday – Friday: 5:45 am – 10:00 pm 
Saturday & Sunday: 8 am – 5:00 pm

Download the APP

Make your travel plans faster and more convenient with the GO South Placer mobile app! Available in both the APP Store and Google Play.

Roseville, Calif. 95678
(916) 745-7560
Public Transportation Services
Visit Website

