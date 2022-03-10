Convenient Locations to pick up Girl Scout Cookies
Roseville, Calif.- Attention Girl Scout cookie lovers. It’s that time of the year once again to enjoy and stock up on classic favorites and the all-new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt!
In addition to purchasing online, Girl Scout Cookies in Roseville and Rocklin can be purchased from any of the nearly two dozen onsite locations. Girl Scout teams may found in front of merchants all around South Placer. These tasty treats also make terrific gifts!
Roseville Girl Scout Cookie Locations
- CVS/9280 Sierra College Blvd
- Walmart/1400 Lead Hill Blvd
- Petco/1917 Douglas Blvd
- Starbucks/2030 Douglas Blvd
- Dirt Busters Car Wash/3995 Douglas Blvd
- DICK’S Sporting Goods/6740 Stanford Ranch Road
- Kohl’s/10375 Fairway Drive
- Safeway/ 1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd
- Sam’s Club /904 Pleasant Grove Blvd
- Walmart/900 Pleasant Grove Blvd
- Lowe’s/10201 Fairway Dr
- Safeway/9045 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd
- Savemart/ 5060 Foothills Blvd
- Starbucks /4001 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd
- Starbucks Foothills/4000 Foothills Blvd
Rocklin Girl Scout Cookie Locations
- Bass Pro/5472 Crossings Dr
- Walmart/5454 Crossings Dr
- Walmart/5609 Pacific St
- Grocery Outlet/6652 Lonetree Blvd
- RC Willey/6636 Lonetree Blvd
- Savemart/3021 Stanford Ranch Road
- Walgreens/2177 Sunset Blvd
Girl Scout Cookie Flavors
Girl Scout Cookie flavors include Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites | Samoas, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties | Tagalongs, Shortbread | Trefoils, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic and Andenturefuls.