Convenient Locations to pick up Girl Scout Cookies

Roseville, Calif.- Attention Girl Scout cookie lovers. It’s that time of the year once again to enjoy and stock up on classic favorites and the all-new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt!

In addition to purchasing online, Girl Scout Cookies in Roseville and Rocklin can be purchased from any of the nearly two dozen onsite locations. Girl Scout teams may found in front of merchants all around South Placer. These tasty treats also make terrific gifts!

Roseville Girl Scout Cookie Locations

CVS/9280 Sierra College Blvd

Walmart/1400 Lead Hill Blvd

Petco/1917 Douglas Blvd

Starbucks/2030 Douglas Blvd

Dirt Busters Car Wash/3995 Douglas Blvd

DICK’S Sporting Goods/6740 Stanford Ranch Road

Kohl’s/10375 Fairway Drive

Safeway/ 1080 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Sam’s Club /904 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Walmart/900 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Lowe’s/10201 Fairway Dr

Safeway/9045 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd

Savemart/ 5060 Foothills Blvd

Starbucks /4001 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd

Starbucks Foothills/4000 Foothills Blvd

Rocklin Girl Scout Cookie Locations

Bass Pro/5472 Crossings Dr

Walmart/5454 Crossings Dr

Walmart/5609 Pacific St

Grocery Outlet/6652 Lonetree Blvd

RC Willey/6636 Lonetree Blvd

Savemart/3021 Stanford Ranch Road

Walgreens/2177 Sunset Blvd

Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

Girl Scout Cookie flavors include Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites | Samoas, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties | Tagalongs, Shortbread | Trefoils, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic and Andenturefuls.