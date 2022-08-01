Excitement fills the air for start of 2022-23 school year

Roseville, Calif.- With the snap of a finger, we’re back in action at Roseville City School District! August can be full of excitement and nerves for students and staff alike, especially if it’s their very first day at RCSD. That said, I’d like to give a warm welcome to our newest students, staff and families – Welcome to the Roseville City School District’s 2022-23 school year!

We like to use the saying “Great things happen here!” By design, our District’s direction, focus and priorities are always student-focused and guided by our Board of Education goals. Our mission is to maximize learning for each and every one of our students, which is why our goals include:

Supporting every student in meeting or exceeding grade-level standards in mathematics and English Language Arts

Creating safe and positive learning environments where students, families, staff and community feel connected, respected and included

Engaging all stakeholders as equal partners by providing a welcoming learning community for all students, staff and families

Planning for growth while maintaining quality facilities, attracting and retaining excellent staff and continuing fiscal stability

Aligning technology supports and resources to meet District goals and enhance student learning

Educational Equity

For RCSD, these goals also help us to improve educational equity so that all students, including our historically underserved students, are served successfully to maximize their learning. One of the ways we strive for this is by extending District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) invitations to all families within RCSD and promoting at school English Language Advisory Committee (ELAC) meetings.

When we take an intentional approach to socio-emotional and academic learning, great things do happen here! This is why I am personally thrilled that school is back in session and our classrooms are bubbling with chatter, laughter and adventurous stories of summer exchanged between friends.

Welcome back to school!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent RCSD

