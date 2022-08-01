Fresh, new year begins with a clean slate and endless opportunities

Roseville, Calif.- In a flash, summer break has come to an end and RJUHSD is eager to kick off the 2022-23 school year together!

I would like to welcome back all of our returning staff and students. Please also help me welcome our newest staff members along with new and incoming ninth grade families. As we enter a fresh, new year with a clean slate and endless opportunities, here are a few updates:

Our District is adjusting to the later school start time of 8:30 am. We understand this can be an adjustment for families as well as staff, and we’re here to support you and our students.

Our campuses are already full of energy and activities! Student leaders, fall sports and marching band are just some of the activities that are moving full steam ahead. I encourage freshman students to dive into their passions through school activities like these.

Our Board of Education approved a new Vision Statement for the District, which provides guiding principles to shape our direction forward. These principles focus on three critical priorities: preparing all students for life, college and career; working in partnership with families and the community; and utilizing effective governance and business practices.

RJUHSD remains committed to a culture of safety on all campuses and in every District building. This will include drills, the RAPTOR visitor management system, cybersecurity, student resource officers, talking to students about the dangers of fentanyl and vaping, among many other safety factors that stay top of our mind.

Throughout the year, we will keep the community updated on our safety practices, processes and procedures and will offer our best resources and recommendations to keep everyone safe. I look forward to all that’s to come in 2022-23 and will stay in touch throughout the year.

Thank you for being part of the RJUHSD community.

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent

