Improve your community and your outlook

Roseville, Calif.- Looking to be part of positive, local solutions? You’re not alone. Improve your community and your own outlook on life by engaging with volunteer opportunities.

Consider becoming involved in helping others in your community. Local volunteering can be an rewarding way to engage with others for positive outcomes. It’s also one of the easiest methods to impact your city in a meaningful way.

“helping others fundamentally changes how you view struggles happening within your own community” Joshua M.

The City of Roseville Volunteer Center makes it easy for those who have always wanted to volunteer, yet never really knew where to start. The site offers the ability to search by volunteer opportunities and criteria that matches your interests and fits your scheduling availability. Smart!

Volunteer Opportunities

AFS Intercultural Programs

American Cancer Society

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

American Cancer Society Relay For Life

American Discovery Homestay Program

Aspect Foundation International Student Exchange

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Sacramento

Bristol Hospice Volunteer Services

Bristol Hospice, LLC

Child Advocates of Placer County

Community Resource Council

Goodwill Industries Sacramento Valley Northern Nevada

Horses For Healing, Inc.

Itsie Bitsie Rescue Inc.

Junior Achievement of Sacramento

Junior League of Sacramento

Just Math, Inc.

Kids First Family Resource Centers

Lakeside Therapeutic Riding Center

Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center

Long Term Care Ombudsman Program Area Agency on Aging Area 4

MADD Mother’s Against Drunk Driving

Making Memories Breast Cancer Foundation

Meals on Wheels by ACC

Pacific Forest Institute/William Jessup University

PIRS-Fix It Program

Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy

Placer Dispute Resolution Service

Placer Nature Center

Placer Theatre Ballet

reCREATE

Ride To Walk

Rocklin Historical Society

Ronald McDonald House Charities NC

Roseville Historical Society

Roseville R.E.C.

Roseville Urban Forest Foundation

RRUFF

Seniors First

Sierra Family Services, Inc.

Stand Up Placer

Supporting Community Connections

The California Museum

The Lazarus Project, Inc.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Northern California Chapter of The Neuropathy Association

United Advocates for Children and Families

VIP Mentors

WEAVE, Inc.

“The City of Roseville Volunteer Center provides opportunities for Roseville and South Placer County residents to contribute to their community. Volunteers have an opportunity to discover new interests, meet new people, and develop new skills. Assignments can be made available on a long and short-term basis, depending on needs of the organization and commitment level of the volunteer.”

To begin your journey, search for the perfect opportunity at City of Roseville Volunteer Center.