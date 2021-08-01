Roseville benefit helps under-served Roseville Children

Roseville, CA,- The 31st Annual Tommy Apostolos Dinner Dance is now scheduled for August 21, 2021.

We will have an amazing dinner prepared for us by the Gourmet Garage and served by some of Placer County’s elected officials and Roseville principals, delectable Greek desserts, a fabulous raffle with one of a kind prizes, and music to dance the night away!

Tickets, Time & Location

WHEN: August 21, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm – 10 pm

WHERE: @theGrounds

800 All American Parkway

Roseville, CA

To purchase tickets, view sponsorship packages and volunteer opportunities, visit

http://tommyafund.com/

About the Tommy Apostolos Fund

The Tommy Apostolos Fund was established in 1988 in memory of Tommy Apostolos, a lifetime Roseville resident and a 30+year employee of Roseville Telephone Company. One of Tommy’s passions was helping local children.

Originally, the Fund was a cooperative between Surewest Communications (formerly Roseville Telephone Company), Roseville Police Association, and the Apostolos Family with a few support volunteers. Our first kids’ shopping spree in 1988 had just 10 kids. Today, we provide nearly 500 children each year with much needed clothing, coats, shoes and essentials.